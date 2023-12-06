Erdogan says Turkey rejects 'buffer zone' plan for Gaza -media

Turkey rejects plans to establish a buffer zone in Gaza after the fighting in the enclave is over, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Wednesday, adding that such a plan was "disrespectful" to Palestinians. Reuters reported last week that Israel had conveyed plans for the buffer zone to several Arab states and Turkey.

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning from Qatar, Erdogan said Gaza's future after the war would be decided by Palestinian people and that Israel must return the territories it occupies, according to broadcaster Haberturk and others said. He also said Western support for Israel, namely from the United States, had caused the current situation in the region, and warned Israel against hunting down Hamas members in Turkey, saying Israel would pay a very heavy price for this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)