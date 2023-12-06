Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey rejects 'buffer zone' plan for Gaza -media

Turkey rejects plans to establish a buffer zone in Gaza after the fighting in the enclave is over, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Wednesday, adding that such a plan was "disrespectful" to Palestinians.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-12-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:34 IST
Erdogan says Turkey rejects 'buffer zone' plan for Gaza -media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey rejects plans to establish a buffer zone in Gaza after the fighting in the enclave is over, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Wednesday, adding that such a plan was "disrespectful" to Palestinians. Reuters reported last week that Israel had conveyed plans for the buffer zone to several Arab states and Turkey.

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning from Qatar, Erdogan said Gaza's future after the war would be decided by Palestinian people and that Israel must return the territories it occupies, according to broadcaster Haberturk and others said. He also said Western support for Israel, namely from the United States, had caused the current situation in the region, and warned Israel against hunting down Hamas members in Turkey, saying Israel would pay a very heavy price for this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023