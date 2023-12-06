Left Menu

Police officer calls for more efforts to dismantle terror ecosystem in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:33 IST
Police officer calls for more efforts to dismantle terror ecosystem in J-K’s Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Wednesday emphasised efficient investigation of the cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and action against the terror ecosystem in the district. Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal was chairing a meeting of officers to review the status of UAPA cases and those under trial.

Asking the officers to revisit directions from police headquarters with regard to the investigation of UAPA cases, he directed for efficient handling of such cases, highlighting expedited, result-oriented investigations to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

He called for a more serious approach to investigations and the implementation of action plans.

He directed for effective, timely chargesheets and emphasised the importance of identifying and prosecuting all individuals involved in supporting terrorists, not just the perpetrators, a police spokesperson said.

He called for stringent action against Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) and support networks of terrorists including the seizure of accused individuals' property under the law and declaring absconding individuals as 'proclaimed offenders'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023