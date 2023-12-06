Left Menu

US consul general visits Ambedkar's memorial

Every year, thousands of people from across Maharashtra converge at Chaityabhoomi in central Dadar area on December 6.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mike Hankey, the US Consul General in Mumbai, on Wednesday paid respects to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary by visiting his memorial Chaityabhoomi here.

Hankey was accompanied by the staff of the US consulate.

"Honoring Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's legacy of social reform and justice, #CGHankey visited Chaityabhoomi, along with Trust Secretary Pradeep Kamble and our Consulate community members Anjana and Dinesh, and Spokesperson Greg Pardo to commemorate #MahaparinirvanDiwas," the US Consulate said in a post.

Every year, thousands of people from across Maharashtra converge at Chaityabhoomi in central Dadar area on December 6. Ambedkar died on this day in 1956.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

