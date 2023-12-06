US wants to require drug testing for foreign airplane repair stations

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it wants to require aviation repair stations in foreign countries to conduct drug and alcohol testing for employees performing safety-sensitive maintenance functions.

The FAA said few countries require testing of aviation or maintenance personnel.

The proposed rule would impact approximately 977 repair stations in 65 countries and ensure "employees are held to the same high level of safety standards regardless of where they are physically located."

