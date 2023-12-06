Former Maharashtra exams commissioner Tukaram Supe booked in disproportionate assets case

A case has been registered against former Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth around Rs 3.60 crore during his tenure as education officer in Pune, an ACB officer said on Wednesday.

Notably, Supe was arrested in 2021 by Pune Police in connection with the alleged manipulation and tampering of marks in exchange for money in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2020.

He is accused of amassing assets worth more than Rs 3.59 crore through corrupt mode during his tenure as the education officer in Pune.

''During the scrutiny, it was revealed that the accused amassed cash worth more than Rs 2.87 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 72 lakh, totalling Rs 3,59,99,590. It was revealed that the assets are disproportionate and higher than his income,'' the officer said.

A case has been registered against Supe under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

