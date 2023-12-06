Left Menu

Former Maharashtra exams commissioner Tukaram Supe booked in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:50 IST
Former Maharashtra exams commissioner Tukaram Supe booked in disproportionate assets case
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against former Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth around Rs 3.60 crore during his tenure as education officer in Pune, an ACB officer said on Wednesday.

Notably, Supe was arrested in 2021 by Pune Police in connection with the alleged manipulation and tampering of marks in exchange for money in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2020.

He is accused of amassing assets worth more than Rs 3.59 crore through corrupt mode during his tenure as the education officer in Pune.

''During the scrutiny, it was revealed that the accused amassed cash worth more than Rs 2.87 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 72 lakh, totalling Rs 3,59,99,590. It was revealed that the assets are disproportionate and higher than his income,'' the officer said.

A case has been registered against Supe under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023