US imposes new sanctions related to illicit drugs in Mexico -Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:21 IST
The United States imposed new sanctions on Wednesday on individuals and entities in Mexico under an executive order related to clamping down on the trade of illicit drugs, the Treasury Department's website showed.
The sanctions targeted 15 individuals and two entities, the website showed.
