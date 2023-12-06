Left Menu

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:24 IST
6 poachers held during anti-poaching drive by Odisha, Chhattisgarh forest officials
Forest department officials from Odisha and Chhattisgarh jointly conducted an anti-poaching operation in bordering areas of the two states and arrested six people, officials said on Wednesday.

During the operation conducted on Monday at Ambapani ghat, one leopard skin was seized and five persons were detained, they said.

Upon interrogation, the forest department personnel came to know about involvement of another person in the illegal practice, who was arrested following a raid at Chanchraguda village in Jaipatna area, the official said.

A country-made gun, python skin and bear bones were recovered from the house of the arrested person, he said.

The five detained persons were arrested on Wednesday, the official added.

