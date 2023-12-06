JD Sports Dutch subsidiary "Sports Unlimited" bankrupt -RTL
JD Sports' Dutch subsidiary "Sports Unlimited" has been declared bankrupt, Dutch media outlet RTL reported on Wednesday, citing a spokesperson of the Amsterdam District court.
There are 54 stores under Sports Unlimited in the Netherlands, with 1,100 employees. It is not clear if the jobs will be lost.
JD Sports could not be immediately reached for comment.
