German ruling party official urges EU to sanction violent Israeli settlers

The European Union should echo the U.S. stance in imposing sanctions on a number of Israeli settlers over attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a senior lawmaker in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats said on Wednesday. The United States on Tuesday began imposing visa bans on people involved in violence in the Israeli-occupied territory after several appeals for Israel to do more prevent violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians that has surged since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza erupted two months ago.

"It would be good if the EU were to join the U.S. sanctions against violent settlers," Nils Schmid, foreign policy spokesperson for the Social Democratic (SPD) parliamentary group, told Reuters. A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry told a regular press conference that sanctions targeting Israeli settlers involved in attacks against Palestinians should be debated further at EU level.

"We are actively involved in this discussion with a view to the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday," the spokesperson said when asked about Berlin's stance on the introduction of such sanctions by the U.S. State Department. "We welcome the fact that the U.S. is just as clear in its stance as we are and will now take concrete measures in the form of entry restrictions," he said.

He added that the violence perpetrated by settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank had taken on "such alarming proportions" in recent weeks that many families had left their homes in fear. "This is completely unacceptable." Since the 1967 Middle East war, Israel has occupied the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state. Israel has built and steadily expanded Jewish settlements there that most countries deem illegal. Israel disputes this and cites historical and biblical ties to the land.

