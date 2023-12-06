Left Menu

Punjab Police checks vehicles in border districts to prevent drug trafficking, liquor smuggling

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:52 IST
Punjab Police on Wednesday checked vehicles entering and exiting the border state as part of a special operation to curb drug trafficking and liquor smuggling and keep a tab on the movement of gangsters and anti-social elements.

The operation was conducted from 8 am to 2 pm on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, according to an official statement.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said all senior superintendents of police of border districts were directed to set up checkpoints at strategic places in their respective jurisdictions.

As many as 1,200 police personnel were deployed at the checkpoints set up under the supervision of inspectors and deputy superintendents of police at all the 131 entry and exit points in 10 districts, which share boundaries with four states and Chandigarh, he said.

The 10 border districts are Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

During the operation, vehicles were searched thoroughly while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the general public. Police teams also verified their registration numbers, Shukla said.

A total of 3,760 vehicles were checked during the operation. Of these, 271 vehicles were fined and 46 were impounded, he said.

Police also registered 23 FIRs, arrested 26 people and rounded up 211 for questioning, he said.

