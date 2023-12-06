Left Menu

U.S. Treasury imposes fresh sanctions on Mexican cartel in anti-fentanyl drive

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:00 IST
The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against 15 additional individuals and two Mexico-based companies associated with the Beltran Leyva Organization as it seeks to deepen cooperation with the Mexican government to curb flows of the opioid fentanyl to the U.S. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the sanctions during a trip to Mexico City.

"This cartel has been transporting multi-ton quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to the United States for decades," Yellen said in prepared remarks. "Now, it's producing and transporting fentanyl as well," she said, adding that this and other sanctions will help undermine the illicit supply and transfer of fentanyl.

