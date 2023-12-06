Noida: Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide over suspected dowry harassment

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide after nine years of their marriage riddled with conflicts related to dowry demands, the Noida police said.

The accused, a taxi driver by profession, was held near the Garhi Chaukhandi roundabout, under Phase 3 police station limits, near Noida, officials said.

An FIR was lodged in the case after the woman's father approached police on December 5, informing them that his daughter killed herself after she was allegedly pushed to take the extreme step by her husband and two in-laws.

"My daughter Mamta got married to Suneel around nine years ago in Hardoi district. Later, they all moved to Noida, where, eventually I was informed by my daughter of being harassed and assaulted by her in-laws and husband for dowry," the woman's father Mansharam claimed.

He said that his daughter and son-in-law have a six-year-old son but she was "ill-treated" by her in-laws and "used to stay worried" because of this. He claimed that he tried to pacify the conflict a few times with the help of some people over the years, according to the FIR.

"On December 3, Suneel and his mother assaulted my daughter, who informed me about this over the phone the same day. The next day, I was informed over the phone that my daughter had passed away," the father claimed.

The police said an FIR was lodged in the case under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) and an investigation was taken up immediately, leading to the arrest of accused Suneel on Wednesday.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the two others accused in the case, including the husband's mother," Phase 3 police station in-charge Vijay Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)