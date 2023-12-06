Left Menu

U.S. and Ukrainian leaders seek expansion of arms production

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:08 IST
  • United States

U.S. and Ukrainian government representatives signed an agreement to speed weapons co-production and data sharing at a conference held in Washington on Wednesday.

The letter of intent was signed at a meeting of U.S. and Ukrainian industry and government representatives, and "will prioritize co-production and technical data exchange to address the urgent operational needs of the armed forces in Ukraine," Jason Israel, the White House National Security Council's Director for Defense Policy and Strategy, told an audience of more than 200 gathered in the Department of Commerce auditorium.

