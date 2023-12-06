Left Menu

Records destroyed in fire at closed hospital in Thane city

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:17 IST
A fire destroyed old records kept inside a non-operational civic-run hospital in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, civic officials said.

Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporaiton (TMC)'s disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, no one was injured in the fire that broke out at the hospital in the Shilphata area at around 6 pm. Two fire engines along with firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, he said.

Old records at the medical facility, which had been shut and was not in operation, were destroyed in the blaze cause of which was under probe, Tadvi added.

