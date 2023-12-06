UK Rwanda legislation tells courts to disregard ECHR injunctions

The British government's emergency legislation to allow its plan to deport migrants to Rwanda to go ahead instructs courts not to regard any injunctions put in place by the European Court of Human Rights when making their decisions.

"It is for a Minister of the Crown (and only a Minister of the Crown) to decide whether the United Kingdom will comply with the interim measure," the text of the proposed legislation said.

"Accordingly, a court or tribunal must not have regard to the interim measure when considering any application or appeal which relates to a decision to remove the person to the Republic of Rwanda under a provision of, or made under, the Immigration Acts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)