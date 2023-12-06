Left Menu

JD Sports Dutch subsidiary Sports Unlimited bankrupt

JD Sports Dutch subsidiary Sports Unlimited bankrupt

JD Sports' Dutch subsidiary "Sports Unlimited Retail" has been declared bankrupt, a local spokesperson said, confirming an earlier report by Dutch media outlet RTL.

There are more than 50 stores under Sports Unlimited in the Netherlands, with 1,100 employees. It is not clear if the jobs will be lost. "We appreciate this is a difficult time for SUR colleagues in the Netherlands and we are doing our utmost to support them," the spokesperson for Sports Unlimited Retail said in an emailed statement.

