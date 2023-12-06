UK government publishes draft emergency legislation for Rwanda plan
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2023
The British government published draft emergency legislation on Wednesday aimed at allowing its plan to deport migrants to Rwanda to go ahead.
The draft legislation is "to make clear that Rwanda is a safe country for asylum seekers, and that people who have come to the UK illegally can be removed there swiftly", the government said.
