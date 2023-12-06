Left Menu

Duke Energy disconnects CATL batteries from Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune

U.S. utility company Duke Energy has disconnected CATL industrial-scale energy storage batteries on North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the battery supplier's close links to China's ruling Communist Party.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:38 IST
Duke Energy disconnects CATL batteries from Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. utility company Duke Energy has disconnected CATL industrial-scale energy storage batteries on North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the battery supplier's close links to China's ruling Communist Party. "Some concerns about this project have been raised, and, as a result, Duke Energy disconnected these batteries as we work to address these questions," the company told Reuters in a statement.

But it added that the system was designed with "security in mind" and that the batteries "were not connected in any way to Camp Lejeune's cyber network or other systems." Duke Energy used large-scale batteries made by Chinese company CATL in its facility leased at Camp Lejeune, according to an April press release. That spurred criticism from a group of more than two dozen Republican lawmakers led by Senator Marco Rubio, who last week wrote Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asking him to "immediately reverse" the installation of the batteries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023