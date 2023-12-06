Duke Energy disconnects CATL batteries from Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune

U.S. utility company Duke Energy has disconnected CATL industrial-scale energy storage batteries on North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the battery supplier's close links to China's ruling Communist Party. "Some concerns about this project have been raised, and, as a result, Duke Energy disconnected these batteries as we work to address these questions," the company told Reuters in a statement.

But it added that the system was designed with "security in mind" and that the batteries "were not connected in any way to Camp Lejeune's cyber network or other systems." Duke Energy used large-scale batteries made by Chinese company CATL in its facility leased at Camp Lejeune, according to an April press release. That spurred criticism from a group of more than two dozen Republican lawmakers led by Senator Marco Rubio, who last week wrote Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asking him to "immediately reverse" the installation of the batteries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)