A court here on Wednesday sentenced four brothers to life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case.The court of District Judge Vikas Kumar convicted Umesh, Dinesh, Raju and Bhaiya for killing their cousin Lavlesh Yadav, District Government Counsel Shyam Sunder Mishra said.The court also slapped a fine of Rs 12,500 on each of the convicts, he added.According to police, Lavlesh was killed in January, 2017.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:43 IST
UP: 4 brothers get life term for killing cousin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Wednesday sentenced four brothers to life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case.

The court of District Judge Vikas Kumar convicted Umesh, Dinesh, Raju and Bhaiya for killing their cousin Lavlesh Yadav, District Government Counsel Shyam Sunder Mishra said.

''The court also slapped a fine of Rs 12,500 on each of the convicts,'' he added.

According to police, Lavlesh was killed in January, 2017. Police filed an FIR against the four brothers regarding the murder and filed a charge sheet against them. Police officials said Lavlesh was killed after being attacked by a sharp edged weapon.

