UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:47 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip "may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security." Guterres invoked the rarely used Article 99 of the founding U.N. Charter that allows him to "bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

"We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region," Guterres wrote in a letter to the 15-member council. "Such an outcome must be avoided at all cost," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

