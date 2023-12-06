Two overground workers arrested with arms, ammunition in J-K's Rajouri
Two overground workers of terrorists were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Wednesday.
Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the arrest of the two ''hardcore terrorist associates'' busted a terror module as a result of a relentless intelligence-based joint operation by the Army and the police.
The police said Mohd Farooq and Mohd Nazir were arrested during a search and cordon operation in Behrote village of the district's Budhal area.
A pistol, two magazines, 30 bullets, two hand grenades and some other items such as clothes and a wire cutter were recovered from a nearby forest at their disclosure, they said.
