Kyiv does not want to rely on allied military aid - Zelenskiy

Ukraine aspires to and is capable of becoming a security donor to all of our neighbors once it has ensured its own safety", he said, addressing participants of the joint Ukraine - U.S. defense conference held in Washington.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was ramping up domestic military production in cooperation with partners as it aims to ensure its own defence capabilities and become a donor of security in the future.

"Ukraine does not wish to rely solely on partners. Ukraine aspires to and is capable of becoming a security donor to all of our neighbors once it has ensured its own safety", he said, addressing participants of the joint Ukraine - U.S. defense conference held in Washington. He called on American defense companies to join the efforts to create a "powerful arsenal of freedom".

