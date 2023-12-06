Kyiv does not want to rely on allied military aid - Zelenskiy
Ukraine aspires to and is capable of becoming a security donor to all of our neighbors once it has ensured its own safety", he said, addressing participants of the joint Ukraine - U.S. defense conference held in Washington.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was ramping up domestic military production in cooperation with partners as it aims to ensure its own defence capabilities and become a donor of security in the future.
"Ukraine does not wish to rely solely on partners. Ukraine aspires to and is capable of becoming a security donor to all of our neighbors once it has ensured its own safety", he said, addressing participants of the joint Ukraine - U.S. defense conference held in Washington. He called on American defense companies to join the efforts to create a "powerful arsenal of freedom".
