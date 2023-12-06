Man gets one year in jail for attacking bus driver in road rage

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to one year's rigorous imprisonment by a court in Navi Mumbai for assaulting the driver of a BEST bus in 2014 in a road rage incident.

Assistant Sessions Judge at the Belapur court K R Deshpande also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on accused Shivaji Dhanawade, a tempo driver. The fine amount will be paid to the victim BEST driver as compensation, the judge said in the order on Tuesday. Additional prosecutor E B Dhamal said the incident took place near the Vashi toll booth on November 13, 2014.

Dhanawade got angry because the driver of a BEST bus was not allowing him to overtake him.

After he got a lane clear, he overtook and stopped the tempo in front of the bus, got down, and assaulted the bus driver, the prosecutor told the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)