88 pc of missing kids cases in Navi Mumbai between January-November solved: Police

The detection rate of cases of missing children in areas under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate was a healthy 88 per cent so far this year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI in the backdrop of eight children going missing in a 24-hour period in the satellite city, he said between January and November 2023, as many as 371 cases of missing children were registered with different police stations in Navi Mumbai.

Of these, 325 cases, or 88 per cent, have been detected so far, said the official.

As many as eight children went missing in a 24-hour period on Monday in different areas of Navi Mumbai and all of them were later traced by the police, he said.

In one of these cases, two sisters on account of birthday of one of them went to a temple and returned late. In another instance, a boy wanted admission for football coaching and when his parents did not give permission, he left home, said the official.

In a third case, a woman scolded her daughter for not studying, prompting her to leave home. In another instance, a girl went to her relatives in Gujarat without informing her family members, but returned home later, he said.

In one case, a girl eloped with her boyfriend but was quickly traced by the police, said the official.

