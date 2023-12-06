Left Menu

88 pc of missing kids cases in Navi Mumbai between January-November solved: Police

In another instance, a girl went to her relatives in Gujarat without informing her family members, but returned home later, he said.In one case, a girl eloped with her boyfriend but was quickly traced by the police, said the official.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:56 IST
88 pc of missing kids cases in Navi Mumbai between January-November solved: Police
  • Country:
  • India

The detection rate of cases of missing children in areas under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate was a healthy 88 per cent so far this year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI in the backdrop of eight children going missing in a 24-hour period in the satellite city, he said between January and November 2023, as many as 371 cases of missing children were registered with different police stations in Navi Mumbai.

Of these, 325 cases, or 88 per cent, have been detected so far, said the official.

As many as eight children went missing in a 24-hour period on Monday in different areas of Navi Mumbai and all of them were later traced by the police, he said.

In one of these cases, two sisters on account of birthday of one of them went to a temple and returned late. In another instance, a boy wanted admission for football coaching and when his parents did not give permission, he left home, said the official.

In a third case, a woman scolded her daughter for not studying, prompting her to leave home. In another instance, a girl went to her relatives in Gujarat without informing her family members, but returned home later, he said.

In one case, a girl eloped with her boyfriend but was quickly traced by the police, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023