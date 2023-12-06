G7 leaders call for further humanitarian pauses in Israel-Gaza conflict

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Wednesday called for further humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"More urgent action is needed to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and minimize civilian casualties. We support and encourage further humanitarian pauses to enable this," G7 leaders said in a joint statement after a virtual meeting.

The leaders also called on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas as well as Hezbollah and Houthi militants in the region.

