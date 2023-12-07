Mexican financial system stable despite complex global outlook, cenbank governor says
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 00:09 IST
Mexico's financial system has a resilient and solid position despite a complex global outlook in the second half of 2023, central bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez said on Wednesday at the launch of the lender's financial stability report.
