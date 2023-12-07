Israel's military says its forces in Gaza are operating 'in the heart of Khan Younis'

Israel's military said late on Wednesday that its forces in Gaza were operating "in the heart of Khan Younis" for the first time.

It said soldiers "arrived at the center of Khan Yunis and began targeted raids in the heart of the city," which it identified as a symbol of Hamas' military and administrative rule.

"The soldiers eliminated terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and located weapons," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)