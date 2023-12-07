Left Menu

Al Jazeera says 22 relatives of Gaza correspondent killed by Israeli shelling

Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network said an Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed 22 relatives of its Gaza correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi and condemned the operation. "The horrific event unfolded today at Jabalia Camp, where Moamen's family sought refuge, leading to the killing of his father, mother, three siblings and his children," the network said in a statement. The journalist, who was elsewhere during the bombardment, later appeared live on Al Jazeera.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-12-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 00:24 IST
Al Jazeera says 22 relatives of Gaza correspondent killed by Israeli shelling
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network said an Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed 22 relatives of its Gaza correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi and condemned the operation. "The horrific event unfolded today at Jabalia Camp, where Moamen's family sought refuge, leading to the killing of his father, mother, three siblings and his children," the network said in a statement.

The journalist, who was elsewhere during the bombardment, later appeared live on Al Jazeera. The victims included 17 other members of his extended family. The network said it "will pursue all legal steps to holding accountable all those responsible for this crime."

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Jabalia is in the northern Gaza Strip. On Oct. 25, an Israeli raid killed several family members of Wael Dahdouh, another Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza. (Reporting By Nidal al Mughrabi and Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023