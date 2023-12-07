Al Jazeera says 22 relatives of Gaza correspondent killed by Israeli shelling
Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network said an Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed 22 relatives of its Gaza correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi and condemned the operation. "The horrific event unfolded today at Jabalia Camp, where Moamen's family sought refuge, leading to the killing of his father, mother, three siblings and his children," the network said in a statement. The journalist, who was elsewhere during the bombardment, later appeared live on Al Jazeera.
Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network said an Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed 22 relatives of its Gaza correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi and condemned the operation. "The horrific event unfolded today at Jabalia Camp, where Moamen's family sought refuge, leading to the killing of his father, mother, three siblings and his children," the network said in a statement.
The journalist, who was elsewhere during the bombardment, later appeared live on Al Jazeera. The victims included 17 other members of his extended family. The network said it "will pursue all legal steps to holding accountable all those responsible for this crime."
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Jabalia is in the northern Gaza Strip. On Oct. 25, an Israeli raid killed several family members of Wael Dahdouh, another Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza. (Reporting By Nidal al Mughrabi and Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
