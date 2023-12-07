US would object to 'buffer zone' inside Gaza strip -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 00:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States would object to any proposed buffer zone that would be inside the Gaza Strip as it would violate Washington's position that the Palestinian enclave must not be reduced in size after the current conflict, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported last week that Israel had conveyed plans for the buffer zone to several Arab states and Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Department
- Turkey
- Arab
- Israel
- The United States
- Matthew Miller
- Washington
- Palestinian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants, reports AP.
WRAPUP 2-Israeli government approves deal for release of 50 Gaza hostages, truce
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
EXPLAINER-What do we know about Israeli hostages in Gaza?
Israeli ministers back deal to release some of the hostages held in Gaza - Kan Radio