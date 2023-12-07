Left Menu

Chaos at govt jobs fair in economically troubled Zimbabwe underscores desperation for work

They were hoping to be registered on a database of job seekers.People stomped on each other in the rush to access a large hall where the registration was taking place.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 07-12-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 00:33 IST
Chaos at govt jobs fair in economically troubled Zimbabwe underscores desperation for work
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

A stampede at a government-organized job fair involving hundreds of young people in Zimbabwe desperate for work left some limping and others screaming in pain after being stomped on or beaten by security guards Wednesday.

The chaos came as job seekers rushed to register for potential vacancies, but no serious injuries were reported.

The crush of people illustrated the growing distress over the lack of formal jobs in the southern African nation of 15 million people, which has been hit by long-running economic problems. Hundreds turned up for the fair in the capital, Harare, holding envelopes with their resumes and college certificates. They were hoping to be registered on a database of job seekers.

People stomped on each other in the rush to access a large hall where the registration was taking place. Security guards used batons to restore order, but people still surged forward.

Last month, 31 people died in a crush at a military recruitment event at a stadium in the Republic of Congo as large crowds of young people gathered to register to join the army, one of the few institutions in that country still offering employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023