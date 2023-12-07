US reviewing Amnesty International report that said US-made munitions have killed civilians in Gaza

The United States is reviewing an Amnesty International report that said U.S.-made munitions have killed civilians in air strikes in Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

The Amnesty International report released on Tuesday said fragments of U.S.-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions were found in the rubble of destroyed homes in central Gaza that killed 43 civilians, including 19 children.

