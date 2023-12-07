Left Menu

US reviewing Amnesty International report that said US-made munitions have killed civilians in Gaza

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 00:40 IST
US reviewing Amnesty International report that said US-made munitions have killed civilians in Gaza
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is reviewing an Amnesty International report that said U.S.-made munitions have killed civilians in air strikes in Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

The Amnesty International report released on Tuesday said fragments of U.S.-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions were found in the rubble of destroyed homes in central Gaza that killed 43 civilians, including 19 children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023