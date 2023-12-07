WRAPUP 8-Israeli forces battle Hamas in southern Gaza, humanitarian alarm grows

Israeli troops fought fierce battles with Hamas in an expanding offensive into southern Gaza on Wednesday, forcing tens of thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians to cram into a city close to the Egyptian border to avoid Israeli bombardment.

However, many feared they would not be safe in Rafah either with their options for refuge dwindling, and at least nine people were killed on Wednesday in the Israeli shelling of a house in the city, Palestinian medical sources said. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had already fled from northern Gaza to the south during the two-month-old war between Israel and the Palestinian enclave's ruling Islamist militant movement that it is trying to wipe out.

The latest exodus leaves many displaced Palestinians increasingly cornered

near the fortified Egyptian border, in an area that has been deemed safe by Israel's military in leaflets dropped by its aircraft as well as phone and online messages. "The Israelis are lying. No place in Gaza is safe and tomorrow they are going to come after us in Rafah," Samir Abu Ali, a 45-year-old father of five, told Reuters by telephone from Rafah.

Israeli forces were operating in the heart of southern Gaza's largest city Khan Younis for the first time, its military said in a statement on Wednesday evening. Soldiers had begun "targeted raids" in central Khan Younis, which the statement identified as a symbol of Hamas' military and administrative rule. "The soldiers eliminated terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and located weapons."

Israeli warplanes also bombed targets across the densely populated coastal strip in one of the heaviest phases of the war in the two months since Israel began its military campaign following a deadly cross-border Hamas assault. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were encircling the Khan Younis house of the enclave's Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar. "His house may not be his fortress and he can escape but it's only a matter of time before we get him," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement.

Residents in Khan Younis told Reuters that Israeli tanks had neared Sinwar's home but it was not known whether he or any of his family were there. Israel has said it believes many Hamas leaders and fighters are holed up in underground tunnels. Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said combat was fierce. Residents said Israeli bombing intensified overnight, killing and wounding civilians, and that tanks were battling Palestinian militants north and east of Khan Younis.

As Israel broadened its ground onslaught after largely taking control of north Gaza last month, Palestinian medics said hospitals were overflowing with dead and wounded, many of them women and children, and supplies were running out. 'ISRAEL IS NOW PUSHING US TOWARDS RAFAH'

Hundreds of thousands of people made homeless in the north were desperately seeking shelter in the diminishing number of places in the south designated as safe areas by Israel. Gazans say there are no truly safe places left, with remaining towns and shelters swamped by displaced people, and Israel bombing areas where it is telling people to go.

"Israel is now pushing us towards Rafah and then they will invade there," another displaced person who gave her name as Zinaib said by telephone from Khan Younis. The U.N. humanitarian office said in a report on Wednesday that most of the homeless people in Rafah were sleeping rough due to a lack of tents although the U.N. had managed to distribute a few hundred.

Rafah is about 13 km (8 miles) south of embattled Khan Younis, abutting the frontier with Egypt. The U.N. report said that while some aid had entered Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, distribution had been hampered by a shortage of trucks and staff who could not reach Rafah because of the surge in hostilities since a week-long truce collapsed on Dec. 1. Israel says it does its utmost to avoid civilian casualties but that Hamas combatants use civilian residential buildings for cover. Hamas denies this.

Israel unleashed its military campaign in response to a surprise Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas fighters who rampaged through Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages, according to Israel's tally. Figures relayed by Gaza's Health Ministry put the death toll in Gaza since then at 16,015, including 43 reported by one hospital on Tuesday and 73 by another on Wednesday. But Reuters has since Monday been unable to reach the ministry spokesperson who has provided daily casualty updates for all of Gaza, leaving it unclear whether the new overall toll was comprehensive.

Israel said on Wednesday 85 of its soldiers had been killed since its armoured forces invaded Gaza five weeks ago. INTENSIFYING COMBAT

In Geneva, the U.N. human rights chief said the situation was "apocalyptic" with the risk that serious rights violations were being committed by both sides. Leaders of the Group of Seven nations including Israel's close ally the United States called for further humanitarian truces "to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and minimise civilian casualties".

Armoured Israeli forces have thrust southward and surrounded Khan Younis since the truce unravelled. Some Palestinians described lucky escapes after their homes were destroyed in an overnight air strike on the al-Amal neighbourhood of Khan Younis.

"I swear we don't even know how we made it out alive," said Hamdi Tanira, describing an attack on a house where he said he and about 30 others were sleeping, including 20 children. Another survivor Amal Mehdi said: "All of a sudden, the bombardment hit us, you wouldn't know where it came from, it was a miracle that we were pulled from under the rubble."

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Hamas fighters were using improvised explosive devices and anti-personnel mines in a shift of tactics as the fighting transitioned to close ground combat.

