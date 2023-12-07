Kyiv does not want to rely solely on allied military aid-Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv was ramping up domestic military production in cooperation with partners as it aims to guarantee its own defence capabilities and become a donor of security. ""Ukraine does not want to depend only on partners.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv was ramping up domestic military production in cooperation with partners as it aims to guarantee its own defence capabilities and become a donor of security.
""Ukraine does not want to depend only on partners. Ukraine aims to and really can become a donor of security for all our neighbors once it can guarantee its own safety", he told participants in the joint Ukraine-U.S. defense conference in Washington. Zelenskiy, whose remarks were posted on the presidential website, said the plan was "absolutely realistic."
"I invite all American defense companies to cooperate with Ukraine. I am confident that together we can create a new and powerful arsenal of freedom, which will be a reliable helper for all free nations of the world."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- U.S.
- Zelenskiy
- American
- Kyiv
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Washington
ALSO READ
U.S. forces carry out series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq
U.S. carries out strikes against facilities in Iraq- U.S. military
U.S. forces carry out series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq
Three Americans expected to be included in Gaza hostage release-US official
FEATURE-Latin American women denied abortions despite decriminalization