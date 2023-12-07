Left Menu

City hall in Brazil's Maceio requests new damages deal with Braskem

Braskem has set aside 14.4 billion reais since 2018 to address issues related to the sinking ground in the city, which authorities attributed to its decades-long salt mining activities carried in Maceio's underground. Braskem declined to comment on the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 01:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 01:12 IST
City hall in Brazil's Maceio requests new damages deal with Braskem

The city hall of Brazil's northeastern city of Maceio has asked to negotiate a new compensation agreement with petrochemical firm Braskem over the expansion of a risk area linked to sinking ground in the city, it said on Wednesday.

The request comes five months after the city and Braskem reached an agreement for the payment of 1.7 billion reais ($347.14 million). Maceio's civil defense office warned last week that Braskem's salt mine number 18, located near a lake in the Mutange neighborhood, was at imminent risk of collapse.

Initially, the city had confirmed a request to reopen the talks about the agreement made in July, but later clarified the deal "remains valid" and would seek a new settlement to include "fresh damages". The company's rock salt mining activities in the area, which were halted in 2019, led to soil subsidence that forced the interdiction of several neighborhoods in Maceio.

The updated risk map, released at the end of November, was the basis for a federal court to include the Bom Parto neighborhood in Braskem's relocation program, according to the city government. Braskem has set aside 14.4 billion reais since 2018 to address issues related to the sinking ground in the city, which authorities attributed to its decades-long salt mining activities carried in Maceio's underground.

Braskem declined to comment on the matter. ($1 = 4.8971 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023