Suspect in Paris knife attack placed under formal investigation for murder

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 01:31 IST
A 26-year-old man suspected of stabbing a German tourist to death and wounding two others in Paris last weekend has been placed under formal investigation for murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organisation, said the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office on Wednesday.

The suspect, a French man identified as Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard had said earlier.

The stabbings had taken place near the Eiffel Tower last Saturday evening, in what President Emmanuel Macron had described as a "terrorist attack".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

