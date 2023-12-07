US and Israel have discussed notional timeline for operations in Gaza -White House’s Sullivan

The United States has discussed with Israel its timeline for military operations in Gaza and "how this falls into a longer-term strategy for addressing this issue that goes beyond just military means," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"We have talked to them about timetables. I don't want to share that because Israel has already kind of telegraphed precisely the location of its ground operation and I don't want to be the one telegraphing timetables," Sullivan told Reuters in a telephone interview devoted largely to Ukraine's defense industry

"I will just say that we've talked through with them what they're thinking in terms of the duration and how this falls into a longer-term strategy for addressing this issue that goes beyond just military means," he said.

