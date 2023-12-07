Left Menu

EP rapporteur on Turkey visits philanthropist Kavala in prison

"I hope this openness is a sign of a new period for the EU-Turkiye relations," he added. Sanchez called on Turkish authorities to implement the European Court of Human Rights rulings with regard to Kavala and other cases.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 07-12-2023 03:34 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 03:34 IST
EP rapporteur on Turkey visits philanthropist Kavala in prison
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor visited Osman Kavala in prison, the first such visit by a member of the European Parliament with the jailed Turkish philanthropist, according to a press release on Wednesday. Kavala, 65, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April 2022, while seven others in the case received 18 years based on claims they organised and financed nationwide protests in 2013.

Sanchez thanked Turkish ministry of justice and foreign affairs on social messaging platform X. "I hope this openness is a sign of a new period for the EU-Turkiye relations," he added.

Sanchez called on Turkish authorities to implement the European Court of Human Rights rulings with regard to Kavala and other cases. The European Commission's annual report criticised Turkey for not implementing a ruling of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights that called for the release of Kavala, who was detained in 2017 over attempting to oust the government.

Failure to comply with the Kavala ruling showed it has been "drifting away from the standards of human rights and fundamental freedoms to which it has subscribed as a member of the Council of Europe", the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023