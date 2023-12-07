Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Explainer-What is the border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana?

Tensions between neighbors Venezuela and Guyana have ratcheted up in recent weeks over a long-running territorial dispute. At issue is a 160,000-square-km (62,000-square-mile) border territory around the Esequibo river, which is mostly jungle, and an offshore area where massive discoveries of oil and gas have been made.

Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss further OPEC+ cooperation in whirlwind visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed further cooperation on oil prices on Wednesday as members of OPEC+, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted as saying. A Saudi account of the meeting said the crown prince praised joint coordination between the two countries "that helped remove tensions in Middle East".

Ukraine aid bill blocked in US Senate as Republicans press point on border

Legislation that would provide billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel was blocked in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday as Republicans pressed their demands for tougher measures to control immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico. The vote was 49 in favor to 51 against, meaning the $110.5 billion measure did not obtain the 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate to pave the way to start debate.

US monitoring reports of Chinese warships at Cambodian base

The United States is monitoring reports of Chinese warships docking in Cambodia and has serious concerns about Beijing's plans to have exclusive control over parts of the main naval base there, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday. Radio Free Asia reported on Tuesday that Chinese warships had arrived at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base and cited Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha as saying in a Facebook post on Sunday that this was "in preparation for training" of the Cambodian Navy.

Child poverty levels in the UK worst among world's richest nations, UNICEF report finds

Child income poverty rates in the United Kingdom were the highest among the world's richest countries, a report by U.N. children's agency UNICEF said, ranking bottom of the table for changes in those rates in the past decade. The UNICEF report, published on Wednesday, looked at relatively well-off countries to assess the rate of child income poverty combined with child poverty reduction rates.

Las Vegas campus shooting leaves three victims; suspect also dead

A shooting on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday claimed at least three victims before the bloodshed ended with the suspect dead, authorities said. In a message posted to the social media platform X about two hours after responding to reports of an active shooter at the school, police said: "Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries."

Peru ex-President Fujimori released from prison

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year prison term for human rights abuses during his decade-long rule in the 1990s, was released on Wednesday evening after a court restored a contentious 2017 pardon. He was filmed leaving the prison and getting into a car on a live local TV feed.

Israeli forces battle Hamas in southern Gaza as civilians say no place is safe

Israeli troops fought fierce battles with Hamas in an expanding offensive into southern Gaza on Wednesday, forcing tens of thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians to cram into a city close to the Egyptian border to avoid Israeli bombardment. However, many feared they would not be safe in Rafah either with their options for refuge dwindling, and at least nine people were killed on Wednesday in the Israeli shelling of a house in the city, Palestinian medical sources said.

UK immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigns over new Rwanda asylum law

Britain's immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned on Wednesday saying the government's published draft emergency legislation aimed at getting its Rwandan migrant deportation scheme up and running did not go far enough. Jenrick said in a resignation letter that the legislation offered one of the last opportunities to tackle the small boats crisis before an election expected next year and the government's plans were a "triumph of hope over experience".

Explainer-How many Palestinians have died in Gaza war and how will the counting continue?

Israeli forces unleashed an aerial and ground blitz against Hamas in Gaza after a cross-border rampage by the enclave's ruling Islamist group on Oct. 7. At least 16,015 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to Gaza Health Ministry figures, while 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' incursion into Israel, according to Israeli tallies. Aid agencies warn that a humanitarian disaster in Gaza is worsening by the hour with most of its 2.3 million people homeless and trapped in a tiny, embattled coastal enclave, with little food, water, medical care, fuel or secure shelter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)