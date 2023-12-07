US military grounds V-22 Osprey aircraft after Japan crash

The United States said on Wednesday it was grounding its entire military fleet of V-22 Osprey aircraft following a fatal crash last week off the coast of Japan, according to military officials.

"Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time," the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement.

