Singapore, China plan reciprocal 30-day visa free entry - singapore media
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 08:30 IST
Singapore and China are planning a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement, Lianhe Zaobao newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
Wong is on a visit to Tianjin city in China, the newspaper reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lawrence Wong
- Singapore
- Lianhe Zaobao
- Wong
- China
- Tianjin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four Indian nationals imprisoned for conspiring to steal apparel from Singapore retail store
Indian-origin healthcare unionist elected president of Singapore's largest labour group
"Be extra careful...": Singapore envoy shares photo of car bearing fake embassy number plate
India's bilateral FTA with Singapore and as part of Asean needs to be studied together: GTRI
Sembcorp says to acquire Lean Green Energy's 228MW wind power assets in 3 Indian states for 70 mn Singapore dollar; to buy 200MW China assets.