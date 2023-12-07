US reaffirms support for Guyana's sovereignty amid border dispute
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 09:46 IST
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali late on Wednesday and reaffirmed the country's unwavering support for Guyana's sovereignty, the State Department said.
