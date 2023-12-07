Left Menu

UAE investment minister says working on national strategy

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 10:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The United Arab Emirates is working on developing a national investment strategy, its investment minister, appointed to the newly created post this year, said on Thursday.

"We have been spending the last few months putting together a strategy for the UAE," said Mohamed Al Suwaidi, who was appointed as investment minister in July to head up the new federal ministry.

He was speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

