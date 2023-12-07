UAE investment minister says working on national strategy

The United Arab Emirates is working on developing a national investment strategy, its investment minister, appointed to the newly created post this year, said on Thursday.

"We have been spending the last few months putting together a strategy for the UAE," said Mohamed Al Suwaidi, who was appointed as investment minister in July to head up the new federal ministry.

He was speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

