UAE investment minister says working on national strategy
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 10:55 IST
The United Arab Emirates is working on developing a national investment strategy, its investment minister, appointed to the newly created post this year, said on Thursday.
"We have been spending the last few months putting together a strategy for the UAE," said Mohamed Al Suwaidi, who was appointed as investment minister in July to head up the new federal ministry.
He was speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi.
