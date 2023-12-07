Russia's Rosatom, UAE's DP World to create logistics JV - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 13:56 IST
Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom has signed an agreement with Dubai's DP World to set up joint a logistics company, the RIA news agency cited the Russian company as saying on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates with a delegation of ministers and business representatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
