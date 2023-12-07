China publishes support measures for Shanghai free trade zone
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-12-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 13:56 IST
- Country:
- China
China's state council on Thursday published a document with measures to support further development of the Shanghai free trade zone.
Financial firms in the free trade zone will be allowed to transmit overseas data they need for daily operations in compliance with regulatory measures, according to the measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement