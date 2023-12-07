Odisha Police arrests 1 more accused in inter-state SIM card-mule bank accounts racket

Odisha Police has held one more person in the inter-state fake SIM card/mule bank accounts racket, taking the total arrests in the case to four, officials said.

An official release by Odisha Police's special task force (STF) said Samim Islam of Gudhia village in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was arrested on December 4 and produced at a court in the neighbouring state.

He was produced before additional chief judicial magistrate, Lalbag, Murshidabad and was brought to Bhubaneswar after getting a three-day transit remand. Islam was one of the key members of the racket having links mainly in West Bengal and Bihar.

Earlier in this case, the STF had arrested three persons identified as Sk Hapizul and Sk Jahangir of Balasore in Odisha and Sk Jamiruddin of Mohanpur district in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur, police said, adding that they were accused of running mule bank accounts which they sold along with connected mobile numbers to various cyber, cyber-financial, sextortion scammers and other criminals based in Kolkata and other parts of India, the release said.

''This racket operates mainly in the tri-junction area of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal especially in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, East Sighbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela,'' an official said, adding that this racket was headed by Sk Jamiruddin of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal.

According to the official, Sk Jamiruddin had employed around 10-15 people at the rate of Rs 15,000 per month to open bank accounts.

These members visited various interior areas of these districts targeting mainly poor villagers and persuaded them to open bank accounts.

On the modus operandi of the racket, the STF said villagers are generally offered Rs 2,000 per account for giving their documents and opening bank accounts. However, the mobile numbers linked with bank accounts are provided by gang members.

In turn, the gang sells these bank accounts along with connected mobile numbers to various cyber, cyber-financial, sextortion scammers and other criminals in Kolkata and other parts of India, the STF said.

They also use social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram to sell the mule bank accounts at the rate of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per account. So far, the racket has sold around 5,000 mule bank accounts in different platforms, the STF said.

The STF said it has also come to the notice that scammers frequently change the bank accounts. Generally they abandon the bank accounts once it reaches a transaction of Rs 1 lakh, they said.

