Three houses attached under anti-terror law in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached three residential properties in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts as part of a probe into a terror-related case, officials said here.

The NIA sleuths installed boards and pasted notices of attachment of the two properties at Chursoo in Awantipora area of the district, they said.

''This is to inform general public that a double storey one residential house and one-single storey residential house under survey Nos 722,723 & 724 at village Chursoo, Awantipora, District Pulwama which are owned jointly by Khursheed Ahmed Bhat @ Khursheed Alam Bhat @ Surya S/o Ghulam Mohd Bhat R/O Bhatpora, Chursoo, Awantipora District Pulwama and his five brothers stands attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of Hon'ble NIA Special Court,'' the attachment notice read.

In a similar action, the NIA attached a house and 13 marlas (one marla =272.251 sq ft) of appurtenant land at Qaimoh in Kulgam district. The house belongs to one Fayaz Ahmed Itoo.

