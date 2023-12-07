Left Menu

Lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight in Karnataka's Kalaburagi town

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:20 IST
A lawyer was hacked to death by an assailant in broad daylight in this district headquarters town of Karnataka when he was about to leave for court on Thursday, police said.

CCTV footage showed the assailant armed with a sharp weapon chasing the lawyer who ran for his life.

According to the police, the murderer chased him for almost half-a-kilometre before hacking him to death and then crushing his head with a stone.

Police suspect an old enmity related to land dispute to be the motive behind the murder.

The University Station Police are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

