MoD partners with Indian School of Business for scholarship to ex-servicemen

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:11 IST
Coinciding with the Armed Forces Flag Day which is celebrated on 7th December, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has entered into a collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for scholarship to the military personnel who return to civilian life post retirement. Under the collaboration, the ISB will offer 50% tuition fee waiver to the personnel across its postgraduate and advanced management programmes, totalling up to Rs 2.3 crore a year. It will benefit 22 ex-servicemen each academic year. The collaboration aims to provide latest and in-depth management skills to the vast skillset that Armed Forces personnel and veterans already possess.

Secretary (Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh has extended sincere gratitude to the ISB for entering into a collaboration with the MoD. “Most of the Armed Forces personnel retire at a younger age and are most disciplined, filled with zeal and vigour to serve the country. This initiative will provide a valuable opportunity for our veterans and soon-to-retire personnel to pursue world-class education at the ISB and play a leadership role in making a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

Expressing delight over the collaboration and the chance to further contribute to nation-building, Dean, ISB Professor Madan Pillutla stated that the 50% tuition fee waiver is a way of expressing gratitude to the Armed Forces personnel who protect the nation with unwavering commitment and unmatched bravery. “The soldiers instill discipline, leadership, and commitment - the qualities that are a bedrock of brilliance in any role of significance. The initiative aims to make world-class education more accessible to those dedicated to serving the nation,” he said.

The ISB has over 100 veterans among its alumni. They bring significant value to the classroom and strengthen the alumni network.

(With Inputs from PIB)

