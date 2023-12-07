Left Menu

Case registered against seven persons for selling adulterated edible oil

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:29 IST
Navi Mumbai police has registered a First Information Report against seven persons associated with an agro firm for allegedly selling adulterated edible oil.

A team of APMC police station had on September 5 conducted a raid on the premises of Gautam Agro India at Vashi and found that animal fats and other harmful ingredients were being mixed in palm oil and it was being sold as groundnut oil and safflower (kardai) oil. The firm not only put consumers' lives in danger but also cheated the government of revenue of Rs 1.09 crore, an official release said on Thursday.

The case was registered against the firm's owner and six others under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 472 (adulteration) but no arrest has been made, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

