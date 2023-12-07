Assam: Man accused of murder tries to flee from police custody

A man accused of murder was injured in police firing when he allegedly tried to flee from custody in Kokrajhar district of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

He is the prime accused in the murder of a retired engineer in Kokrajhar town. In the incident, which happened on November 29, the engineer's wife was also injured, they said.

He was arrested last week from Cooch Behar in West Bengal and brought to Kokrajhar police station in connection with the murder case, he added.

''He attempted to flee from the police custody during a search operation last night near Amguri when he was taken to the area for recovery of a machete used in the crime,'' a police officer said.

The police team asked him to stop, but he did not, and they fired one round aiming at his leg, the officer said.

He was admitted to the RB Civil Hospital for treatment, he added.

